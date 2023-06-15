In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.
