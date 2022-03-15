Actor Judd Hirsch is 87. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 84. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 82. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 81. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 79. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 76. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 75. Actor Frances Conroy is 69. Actor Craig Wasson is 68. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 65. Actor Park Overall is 65. Movie director Renny Harlin is 63. Model Fabio is 61. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (Sananda Maitreya) is 60. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 59. R&B singer Rockwell is 58. Actor Chris Bruno is 56. Actor Kim Raver is 55. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 54. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 50. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 48. Actor Eva Longoria is 47. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 45. Rapper Young Buck is 41. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 39. Actor Kellan Lutz is 37. Actor Caitlin Wachs is 33.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.