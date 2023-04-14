Actor Julie Christie is 83. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 78. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ″Lois and Clark”) is 75. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” ″The Musketeers”) is 65. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 63. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 62. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 61. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 58. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 56. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 55. Actor Adrien Brody is 50. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 50. Rapper Da Brat is 49. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 48. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 46. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Musician JD McPherson is 46. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 43. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 43. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 31. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 30. Actor Vivien Cardone (“Everwood”) is 30. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 29. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 27.
