Monday, Sept. 11
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, Lewisburg. Appointments required. 570-768-3200.
• Free blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 311 Route 54, Montgomery.
• Teen Tie-Dye Party, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
• Milton Harvest Festival pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street, Milton.
• Infectious Intelligence, 5 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Register at https://bit.ly/bcm-robots23.
• Sept. 11 remembrance service, 6 p.m., Milton Veterans Memorial Walkway, South Front Street, Milton.
• 9/11 ceremony, 6 p.m., Danville American Legion, 175 Northumberland St., Danville. 570-764-0164.
• K’nex Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 6 to 12.
• Intro to Microsoft Excel, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
• California Grange 941 meeting, 6 p.m., 17 California Road, Watsontown. Mary Kaufman will speak about quilting, and John Kaufman will present on geothermal energy systems.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
• OAKS Senior 10th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg.
• Introduction to Microsoft Excel, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Registration required. 570-922-4773.
• Milton Harvest Festival Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets, Milton. ($)
• Post-It Note Night, 5 to 6 p.m., LGI room at the Warrior Run Junior/Senior High School, Turbotville. A chance to meet with architects to discuss construction options for the school.
• Flower/Plant Pressing, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Koon’s Trail, North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg. www.linnconservancy.org/registration.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. Jason Palmatier will speak about placing second in the Writers of the Future contest. dmarvin14@msn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: How Hospice Can Help, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-768-3200.
• Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue, Milton. Featuring music by Family Ties.
Thursday, Sept. 14
• “Using Ground Penetrating Radar in Clandestine Grave Surveys,” 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Dr. Lee Stocks Jr. www.tabermuseum.org.
• Grief support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
