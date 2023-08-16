LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area has announced that all candidates whose names appear on the ballot are automatically included in the Union County Voters Guide for the Municipal Election on Nov. 7.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 60 days prior to the election, and meet two or more of the following qualifications: a) has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; b) addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; c) represents a third or minor party; d) has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria. In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area — by phone at 570-524-4439 or email lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com — of their interest in being included in the Fall Voters Guide, no later than Sept. 8.
Candidates who do not notify us at least 60 days before the election will not be included in the printed Voters Guide. However, if they contact the organization at least two weeks before the election and meet the other criteria, they can be included on Vote411.org.
