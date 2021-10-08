NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 3116; 2. Kyle Larson, 3097; 3. Joey Logano, 3096; 4. Brad Keselowski, 3095; 5. Martin Truex, 3095; 6. Ryan Blaney, 3090; 7. Chase Elliott, 3084; 8. Kyle Busch, 3084; 9. Kevin Harvick, 3075; 10. Christopher Bell, 3056; 11. William Byron, 3040; 12. Alex Bowman, 3032.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 2131; 2. Justin Allgaier, 2109; 3. Daniel Hemric, 2095; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 2087; 5. Justin Haley, 2078; 6. Brandon Jones, 2075; 7. Noah Gragson, 2027; 8. Harrison Burton, 2062; 9. Jeb Burton, 2054; 10. Myatt Snider, 2038; 11. Riley Herbst, 2030; 12. Jeremy Clements, 2014.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3105; 2. Ben Rhodes, 3104; 3. Matt Crafton, 3079; 4. Sheldon Creed, 3074; 5. Stewart Friesen, 3069; 6. Chandler Smith, 3040; 7. Carson Hocevar, 3037; 8. Zane Smith, 3034; 9. Todd Gilliland, 2187; 10. Austin Hill, 2147.
