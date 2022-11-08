Actor Alain Delon is 87. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 78. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 73. TV personality Mary Hart is 72. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 70. Actor Alfre Woodard is 70. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 68. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 68. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 65. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 61. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 56. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 55. Actor Parker Posey is 54. Actor Roxana Zal is 53. Singer Diana King is 52. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 51. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 50. Actor Gretchen Mol is 50. ABC News anchor David Muir is 49. Actor Matthew Rhys is 48. Actor Tara Reid is 47. Country singer Bucky Covington is 45. Actor Dania Ramirez is 43. Actor Azura Skye is 41. Actor Chris Rankin is 39. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 37. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 34. R&B singer SZA is 33. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 33. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 31. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 28. Actor Van Crosby (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 20.
