High school art exhibit at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Art and Art History, in partnership with the BU admissions office, hosted a portfolio review and art show for regional high school students in the university’s new Arts and Administration Building.
Art faculty reviewed the art portfolios of 17 high school students from eight regional high schools Saturday, May 1 and Monday, May 3, to select artwork for an exhibition and to choose students for honorable mention and cash or tuition scholarship awards. The exhibition was on display May 17-20 in the Atrium Gallery in the Arts and Administration Building.
On Thursday, May 20, the department hosted a reception in the Atrium Gallery to announce the award winners. Three students were selected for cash or tuition scholarship awards and four students were selected for honorable mention awards.
The cash or tuition scholarship awards went to:
Julia Poncavage, first place, Crestwood; Tyler Altman, second place, Danville; and Emma Varano, third place. Danville.
The Honorable Mention awards went to: Bella Hiltabidel, Bloomsburg; Isabel Proger, Selinsgrove; Mia Kazakavage, Lewisburg; Cora Charlton, Danville.
Images from the awards reception can be found on the Department of Art and Art History Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BUARTDEPARTMENT/.
This is the seventh year the department has reviewed the portfolios of high school art students and selected students for awards.
LVC recognizes student athletes
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized the student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen’s shortened exhibition season this spring.
Local students recognized include:
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Becker was a member of the football team.
• Rylee Stahl, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Stahl was a member of the football team.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Strausbaugh was a member of the football team.
• Courtney Bestock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy. She was a member of the swimming team.
Engleman, Ruch graduate from Grove City College
GROVE CITY — Two local residents were among 556 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 15.
Garrett Ruch, of Turbotville, earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Brent Engleman, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Science in finance.
Betsock graduates from Lebanon Valley College
ANNVILLE — Courtney Betsock of Winfield, was one of nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs who celebrated their educational accomplishments during three recent commencement ceremonies.
Betsock received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Betsock graduated summa cum laude. She previously graduated from Lewisburg Area High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.