CARLISLE (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said.
According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township officer “at close range,” hitting the officer’s bulletproof vest.
Ellis came toward officer and the officer returned fire, shooting Ellis, who died at the scene, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and released.
Ellis had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding police as well as multiple other warrants, police said.
State police are investigating the shooting.
