Smith earns Bachelor of Science
SEWARD, Neb. — Andrea Smith, of Winfield, recently earned a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University, Nebraska.
WQSU wins broadcasting awards
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s radio station WQSU recently won several awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.
WQSU earned awards for: Outstanding Use of Digital Media, Thomas Garrity and Erin Geouque, Class of 2024; Judge’s Merit Award for Home Assistant Promotion; Best On-Air Pledge Drive; and Best Promotion Director for Andrea Repetz and Shannon Eaton, Class of 2022.
Bloomsburg announces donor contributions
BLOOMSBURG — More than 600 Bloomsburg University alumni and supporters came together to help raise $87,408 in support for BU students during its inaugural 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge
The money raised during the fundraiser, held from 8 a.m. Thursday, April 7, to 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 8, will support scholarships and programs for students across BU’s campus.
While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 13, the University officially counted 623 donors who made a gift during this special fundraising event to show their support. This was the largest number of donors ever to make a gift during a single event, helping BU substantially exceed its initial 500-donor goal for the campaign.
The donor tally included more than 50 donors giving to each of BU’s colleges, 180 donors who made a gift to support BU Athletics, and 53 current students who made their own gifts to support fellow Huskies.
The university designated the 1867-minute time frame for the giving day because it marks the year Henry Carver, Bloomsburg University’s first president, laid the foundation for the University’s signature building which bears his name.
Susquehanna awarded $625,000
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been awarded a $625,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to support the Freshwater Research Institute.
The two-year grant will allow Susquehanna’s institute to expand its impact by:
• Assessing stream restoration effectiveness through research-based monitoring across local sites in collaboration with regional partner organizations.
• Developing a data-sharing platform for university partners of the Unassessed Waters Initiative to strengthen this statewide research collaboration.
• Improving the understanding of brook trout population resiliency in the Loyalsock watershed by identifying features that best support their survival.
• Broadening the pipeline of future conservation professionals and developing conscientious environmental citizens through additional student recruitment, and academic and professional development.
Providing over half of the fresh water to the Chesapeake Bay, the Susquehanna River watershed plays a critical role in the health of the bay. Susquehanna’s research and monitoring takes students and faculty from the headwaters to the main stem of the Susquehanna — collecting data on fish, macroinvertebrates, water chemistry, and sediment.
The FRI collaborates with more than 30 organizations— nonprofit groups, government agencies, and other academic institutions — providing a web of connections across the watershed and into the Chesapeake Bay to benefit the environment and aquatic life.
