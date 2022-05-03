Pet adoption event
DANVILLE — The Danville Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA is holding an Empty the Shelter event through May 8.
All cats, dogs and kittens will be available for adoption for $25 each.
Cats are usually $85 and kittens are normally $150. Dog adoptions range from $150 to $300.
The pets will come with a food sample, toys and treats.
They are spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification, flea and tick treated and dewormed.
For more information, visit the Bloom Road shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Pottery sale
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association is holding its fifth anniversary pottery piece sale.
The Westerwald Pottery 3-Quart Cookie Jar with Lid is the 5th piece in a series being offered for sale by the association.
The piece is 10-inches high, and costs $50. Limited quantities are available.
To place an order, contact Diana Johnson at 570-538-1939 or email djnova@windstream.net.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Senior center to be open
WEST MILTON — The OAKS Senior Center will be open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, West Milton.
Free bingo and prizes will be part of the activities, along with a presentation on ECHO housing, by the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging. A free lunch will be provided.
For more details, call 570-568-2254.
