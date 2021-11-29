Lebanon Valley College recognizes student athletes
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College is recognizing its student athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen fall athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was a member of football team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Rylee Stahl, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was a member of football team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, was a member of football team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, a graduate of Shamokin Area Senior High School, was a member of football team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
College Of Business launches consulting practice
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Zeigler College of Business has announced the formation of Zeigler Business Consulting (ZBC), a multidisciplinary practice that offers the services of university professors to various businesses and non-profit organizations in the region.
Professors from marketing, accounting, information technology, finance, management, and other areas will provide tiered service levels, allowing area businesses to access consulting services to drive the companies to the next level.
Local businesses can receive help with a variety of services and deal with issues, including supply chain management, information technology platforms, and other contemporary business issues.
Local businesses and non-profits can purchase ZBC consulting packages to address marketing, accounting, finance and management issues.
For more information, visit www.bloomu.edu/zeigler-business-consulting.
Susquehanna, Lehigh Carbon partner on transfer agreement
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University and Lehigh Carbon Community College have partnered to make it easier for Lehigh Valley students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree.
Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Lehigh Carbon Community College President Ann D. Bieber signed a transfer agreement that will offer Lehigh Carbon graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University.
Students at Lehigh Carbon who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:
• Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna University upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.
• Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna University of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at Lehigh Carbon during the application phase.
• Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna University per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Bloomsburg University to mark Giving Tuesday
BLOOMSBURG — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Bloomsburg University Foundation will mark its fourth Giving Tuesday campaign.
This year, BU and the BU Foundation are asking donors to join the millions around the world who will be participating in this global generosity movement by making a gift to support scholarships for BU students.
All donor support to BU during Giving Tuesday will directly help Bloomsburg students by increasing the amount of scholarship dollars available to students, including emergency scholarships, which help make unforeseen situations more manageable.
In 2020, the BU Foundation reported a 69% increase in donors who participated in Giving Tuesday, which included a 210% increase in donors who joined the global movement by making their first gifts to support students.
This Giving Tuesday, lead donors will be inspiring generosity through matching gifts. These challenges will run throughout the day to maximize the impact of all gifts that come in.
To participate in Bloomsburg University’s GivingTuesday initiative, visit giving.bloomu.edu/GivingTuesday.
Support can also be extended over the phone at 855-GIVE-2-BU or by mail to Bloomsburg University Foundation, Greenly Center, 50 E. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. All gifts should be made payable to Bloomsburg University Foundation.
