NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 208; 2. Ryan Blaney, 195; 3. Joey Logano, 185; 4. Alex Bowman, 183; 5. Ross Chastain, 180; 6. William Byron, 175; 7. Martin Truex, 172; 8. Aric Almirola, 168; 9. Chase Briscoe, 166; 10. Tyler Reddick, 158; 11. Kyle Busch, 154; 12. Austin Cindric, 153; 13. Kurt Busch, 153; 14. Kevin Harvick, 153; 15. Daniel Suarez, 150; 16. Kyle Larson, 149.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 258; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 257; 3. Ty Gibbs, 227; 4. Justin Allgaier, 190; 5. Josh Berry, 181; 6. Austin Hill, 172; 7. Brandon Jones, 172; 8. Daniel Hemric, 166; 9. Sam Mayer, 162; 10. Ryan Sieg, 151; 11. Sheldon Creed, 149; 12. Riley Herbst, 145.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 170; 2. Ben Rhodes, 155; 3. Stewart Friesen, 147; 4. Zane Smith, 139; 5. Tannery Gray, 139; 6. Christian Eckes, 122; 7. Ty Majeski, 122; 8. John Hunter Nemecheck 115; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 104; 10. Derrek Kraus, 104.
