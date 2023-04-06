Thursday, April 6
Boys baseball
Williamsport at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel Invite, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Boys baseball
Wyalusing at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 10
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Montgomery at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
