Thursday, April 6

Boys baseball

Williamsport at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel Invite, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Boys baseball

Wyalusing at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 10

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Montgomery at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

