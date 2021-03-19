Racing on TV
Series: IMSA
Race: 12 Hours of Sebring
Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 10 a.m., 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Fr8Auctions 200
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: EchoPark 250
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox
