Racing on TV

Series: IMSA

Race: 12 Hours of Sebring

Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 10 a.m., 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Fr8Auctions 200

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: EchoPark 250

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

