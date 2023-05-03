1948: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to black people and other minorities were legally unenforceable.
1992: Five days of rioting and looting ended in Los Angeles, CA. The riots, that killed 53 people, began after the acquittal of police officers in the beating of Rodney King.
