LEWISBURG — The vice president of a local real estate agency recently recounted how they adapted as COVID-19 implications began to affect home buyers and sellers.
Brett Barrick, Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate vice president and licensed real estate salesperson, recalled there were a lot of twists during the recently concluded year. Residential real estate had to deal with stay-at-home orders and periods where businesses were shuttered or provided curbside service.
“We came out of (2019) before COVID with fairly low inventory, but especially in what I would say is entry-level homes or affordable housing,” Barrick explained. “For a town like Lewisburg, that is under ($225,000). For Milton, maybe under ($200,000) for the first time home-buyer or ‘downsizer’ kind of market.”
Barrick said they had to overcome challenges during early mitigation efforts. Among them were requirements to don new gloves and booties when showing a home. Barrick said 20 gloves and 20 booties were needed if five homes were shown in a day to just one customer. There was also a requirement to show to just one person at a time.
Barrick said visits may now include two people at a time, but facial covering and social distancing is still required.
For now, Barrick says it is a strong market for seller or the the agent who negotiates for the seller. A three-bedroom bath-and-a-half ranch home in the Lewisburg Area School District may go on the market at $199,000 but sell for thousands more than the list price. It was noteworthy that it may not stay on the market very long, as Barrick said three or four potential buyers may also be negotiating for a single property.
“You’re going to get to accept one of those,” Barrick said. “So it is great for the seller, because we have often seen prices go above asking (price).”
Persistence and attention to detail paid off for agents even in a year of challenges.
“You should have had a better year than what you had in previous years,” Barrick observed. “If you worked hard and were diligent, most of our agents had most (agents) of other companies had a good year.”
But there were some circumstances which favored buyers, especially new home buyers. Among them were low interest rates. Barrick said entry-level homes sold quickly even amid concerns about the economy.
“It doesn’t really make sense to rent if you can come up with money for a down payment,” Barrick added. “There are lots of first-time home buyer programs that allow you to get into a house with little money down.”
Back in March, Barrick said there was no real indication of when the shutdown was be lifted. It was troubling for a time in a business largely done in-person. But early summer turned into time when “pent-up energy” was released.
“End of May, beginning of June was absolutely crazy for every realtor around here,” he said. “What you found quickly was that you just compressed all those sales in late May and early June.”
There was even a time when it looked like there wouldn’t be many houses to sell.
“You have lots of people who are looking because of interest rates being low, but not a lot of options,” Barrick said. “Until we get past this and get everybody vaccinated, and resume maybe a more normal life, I think we are still going to see low inventory, which makes it hard for new buyers.”
In this “new age,” Barrick said there are some efficiencies being put in place. Among them, such as photography and software from companies like Ricoh and Matterport, programs which allow looking at a house virtually room-by-room as a person would in a self-guided tour. Agents were also setting up “face time” sessions and use Zoom platform meetings ahd showings.
Barrick added that it is a mistake for owners to sell a house without using a Realtor merely to avoid a Realtor’s fee. The National Association of Realtors figures also show that on average, Realtors are able to obtain a higher price for their sellers, in addition to providing invaluable services during the course of the sale.
Barrick concluded the usual drivers of the real estate market, such as turnover of staff at Bucknell University, Geisinger Medical Center, the Bureau of Prison, and local corporations will return once the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely in use.
