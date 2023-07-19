Actor Helen Gallagher is 97. Singer Vikki Carr is 83. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 83. Actor George Dzundza is 78. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 77. Rock musician Brian May is 76. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 76. Actor Beverly Archer is 75. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 72. Actor Peter Barton is 67. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 63. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 63. Actor Campbell Scott is 62. Actor Anthony Edwards is 61. Actor Clea Lewis is 58. Percussionist Evelyn Glennie is 58. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 52. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 52. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 49. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 47. Actor Erin Cummings is 46. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 45. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 43. Actor Jared Padalecki is 41. Actor Trai Byers is 40. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 39. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 37. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 33.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.