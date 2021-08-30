Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Michele Musaraca, MBA, CRA, has been named director of Imaging Services at Evangelical Community Hospital and began serving in her new role in August.
As director, Musaraca provides leadership and manages the oversight and strategic direction for the hospital’s Imaging Services with locations in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove. The hospital’s goal is to effectively deliver high quality, cost-effective, patient-focused, diagnostic and therapeutic imaging services designed to meet the needs of the community.
Musaraca has extensive experience in the field of medical imaging. Prior to Evangelical, Musaraca served as the Imaging Services manager at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill.
Musaraca received her Master of Business Administration in organizational development from North Park University, Chicago, Ill., and Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin, Kenosha, Wis. She received her Radiologic Science Certificate from Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Ill., as well as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate and Patient Safety and Quality Certificate from Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute in Baltimore, Md.
To learn more about Imaging Services at Evangelical Community Hospital visit www.evanhospital.com.
RiverWoods names executive director
LEWISBURG — Aaron Barth was recently named executive director of RiverWoods Senior Living Community.
Barth, as noted in a news release, began Monday, Aug. 23 at the Lewisburg area continuing care retirement community. Having served at Geisinger since 2015, Barth was credited for his extensive experience in health care management and a “passion for leadership.”
While at Geisinger, Barth oversaw operations and growth for 25 clinics, including the design and launch of a new virtual cardiac rehab program as operations manager for the congenital heart program.
“I cherish my time spent at Geisinger and view this role in Lewisburg as an incredible opportunity to continue supporting our central Pa. community,” Barth noted. “My fondness for Riverwoods grew throughout my recruitment process as I interacted with the Resident Council, hard-working supervisors and staff members, and administrative leaders. I am keenly aware of the history and legacy at RiverWoods that span over 100 years. I look forward to working with our community members to add valuable new chapters to the Asbury RiverWoods story.”
Barth earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and an Master of Business Administration from Wesleyan College (Ga.). The son of international humanitarian workers, Barth has spent many years overseas including work at the Annoor Sanitorium for Chest Diseases in Mafraq, Jordan.
RiverWoods serves approximately 300 older adults with independent living apartments and cottages, as well as personal care, memory care, post-acute rehabilitative services and long-term nursing care. RiverWoods was founded in 1916 and in 2019 joined Asbury Communities, the nation’s 16th largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to LeadingAge Zeigler 200.
Founded in 1926, Asbury holds CARF International and EAGLE accreditation. Visit www.asbury.org for more information.
Geisinger Health Foundation
DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Foundation received a $35,000 First Federal Charitable Foundation grant to support Geisinger Health Plan’s (GHP’s) mobile dental health unit and purchase three LanguageLine InSight Video Interpreting translation devices to better serve residents in the Greater Hazleton area and northeast region.
Geisinger Health Foundation will use $10,000 of the grant funding to support its Mobile Dental Health Unit, which provides a full spectrum of preventive and diagnostic dental health services for all children in pre-K through grade 12.
The 38-foot-long vehicle allows GHP’s dental health team to travel to schools, community centers and pediatrician offices to administer dental exams, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants, as well as provide home oral hygiene care education and instruction, and nutritional counseling. Services are provided at no cost to the patients or location.
Geisinger Health Foundation is also using $25,000 to purchase LanguageLine InSight Video Interpreting translation devices. The video remote interpreting is available on tablet, smartphone or laptop and allows limited-English speakers, as well as the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, to feel heard and seen by another person.
For information about the mobile dental unit, call 570-452-7430 or email
MobileDentalUnit@geisinger.edu.
WVIAPITTSTON — WVIA Executive Producer Ben Payavis II and Producer/Director/Editors Kris Hendrickson and James A. Donnelly have been nominated by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award in the Magazine Program (Single Program) category for the production of the VIA Short Takes television episode 103.
The episode in the WVIA short documentary series VIA Short Takes features five stories highlighting the people and places of interest in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The stories included are “A View from Apollo 11 Mission Control,” “From Buttons to The Beatles,” “The Paths of Our Grandfathers,” “A League of Her Own: Salty Sands Ferguson” and “Roller Derby: Past, Present and Future.”
