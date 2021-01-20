Milton awards $14.1M in contracts
MILTON — By votes of 7-2, the Milton Area School District school board awarded $14.1 million in contracts to five different companies which will be involved in the renovation of the high school’s athletic facility, and constructing a 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex.
Board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry and members Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, Dr. Alvin Weaver and Ken Snyder voted in favor of awarding the contracts. Board members Andrew Frederick and Lindsay Kessler voted against awarding the contracts.
The contracts were awarded as follows: General contractor, Lobar Construction, of Dillsburg, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
In addition, the board voted to purchase a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
Prior to the votes, Frederick expressed reservations about moving forward with the project, given the current economic climate and the fact that the district is preliminarily facing a $2.1 million deficit for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Given the shortfalls we are facing this year, I am very uncomfortable with us taking on projects that are not deemed necessary,” Frederick said.
Hosterman, chair of the Facilities Committee, countered by stating he believes the project is necessary. In addition, he said the district has already borrowed the money for the project.
Later in the meeting, Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported that the board must still look at borrowing $14 million to cover proposed renovation work in the district.
The district in May closed on a $9.95 million bond issuance, for renovation work. Prior to that, the board approved borrowing $6 million for proposed renovations in the district.
In August 2019, the board approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
In introducing the bids for the stadium and physical wellness facility project, Hosterman on Tuesday said they came in higher than the $12 million which was initially anticipated for the project.
“It’s to be expected that these costs have gone up,” Hosterman said. “This was not a surprise to any of us.”
He said the board was given the $12 million cost three years ago, and expenses have risen since that time.
Hosterman also noted that the board could save $362,000 in the general contract.
Potential cost savings outlined include: Using vinyl fencing, for $80,000 in savings; changes to a retaining wall, for $80,000 in savings; building wood-stick frame construction concession stand, for $131,000 in savings; and purchasing concession stand equipment from other vendors, for $21,000 in savings.
Hosterman said Lobar Construction was the only general contractor to bid on the project. However, he said asking for another round of bids could result in the bid going up, or a general contractor not being available for the work.
It was noted that all other contracts were awarded to the lowest bidders, and all were qualified.
“I really do think we’re doing the work of building the future for our school district,” Hosterman said. “This is monumental, I believe. This project fell flat in 2000.”
Following the meeting, which was held online via Zoom, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the stadium is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The wellness facility will be completed at a later time.
Once complete, the new stadium will feature an eight-lane all-weather track and turf field. Sports including football, soccer and field hockey will all utilize the turf.
— Staff Writer Kevin Mertz
———
Council hears noise complaints
LEWISBURG — Noise in the borough was again brought to the attention of Lewisburg Borough Council Tuesday night.
Steve Jordan, a Second Street resident, told council members that a noise ordinance was necessary, notably with the number of people who may be currently ailing or ill.
“One day I actually got into a bit of an argument with a driver who was gunning his engine right outside the house of someone who kind of in last weeks of life,” Jordan said. “I was frustrated by that and wondered since then if it was possible to have a noise ordinance and begin to enforce it.”
Debra Sulai, council president, said the borough was well-aware of street noise complaints and there have been conversations about it in the last year.
But it was a tricky issue, which was also noted by Jordi Comas, council vice president. He said the it was not that the borough noise ordinance is not enforced, it was simply not clear.
“It seems like an easy problem to solve, but it’s not,” Comas added.
Jordan also questioned whether weekly street cleaning was necessary on so many borough streets. He said depending on the time of year, streets did not necessarily need to be cleaned every week. Yet cars needed to be moved or would be subject to tickets on a street cleaning day. He hoped an opt-in text service could be created to alert residents when cars would not need to be moved.
Bill Lowthert, borough manager, replied that cutting down on street cleaning would likely save fuel and wear on machinery. But storm drains always needed to be free from debris and services such as tree trimming can be more easily done on a morning when a street is free from parked cars.
— Staff Writer Matt Farrand
