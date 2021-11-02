Milton Black Panthers (6-4)

8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28

9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14

9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12

9-17 at Towanda W 42-8

9-24 at Central Mountain L 29-20

10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14

10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville) L 62-7

10-15 at Shamokin L 27-14

10-22 LEWISBURG (Williamsport) L 52-14

10-29 at Shikellamy W 27-20

MILTON

Score by quarters

Opponent 66 88 46 56 — 266

Milton 52 89 58 62 — 211

TEAM STATISTICS

Milton Opponent

First Downs 103 100

Rushes-Yards 380-2,374 260-1,613

Passing Yards 590 1,176

Passing 41-72-3 92-74-5

Fumbles-Lost 15-8 17-8

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: Chris Doyle 134-1,046, 15TDs, Xzavier Minium 108-653 10TDs, Rearick 16-186 TD; Izayah Minium 2-18; Chris Aviles-Robles 19-41, Dominic Lytle 11-65; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 7-43; Ashton Canelo 56-263, 2TD; Team 3(-47); Nathan Faubion 1-4; Dillan Ando 1-2.

PASSING: X. Minium 39–71-2, 586 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-1-1

RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 14-251, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 8-138. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 12-101; Doyle 3-23; Luke Goodwin, 1-6

North Penn-Mansfield (5-5)

8-28 at Canton L 48-7

9-3 WYALUSING VALLEY W 28-18

9-10 at Bald Eagle L 50-7

9-17 at Troy L 35-0

9-24 TOWANDA W 34-7

10-1 MIDD-WEST W 35-14

10-8 at Athens L 44-14

10-15 LINE MOUNTAIN W 20-19

10-23 at CMVT W 41-0

10-29 WELLSBORO L 13-0

