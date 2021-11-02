Milton Black Panthers (6-4)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda W 42-8
9-24 at Central Mountain L 29-20
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville) L 62-7
10-15 at Shamokin L 27-14
10-22 LEWISBURG (Williamsport) L 52-14
10-29 at Shikellamy W 27-20
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 66 88 46 56 — 266
Milton 52 89 58 62 — 211
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 103 100
Rushes-Yards 380-2,374 260-1,613
Passing Yards 590 1,176
Passing 41-72-3 92-74-5
Fumbles-Lost 15-8 17-8
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 134-1,046, 15TDs, Xzavier Minium 108-653 10TDs, Rearick 16-186 TD; Izayah Minium 2-18; Chris Aviles-Robles 19-41, Dominic Lytle 11-65; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 7-43; Ashton Canelo 56-263, 2TD; Team 3(-47); Nathan Faubion 1-4; Dillan Ando 1-2.
PASSING: X. Minium 39–71-2, 586 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-1-1
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 14-251, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 8-138. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 12-101; Doyle 3-23; Luke Goodwin, 1-6
North Penn-Mansfield (5-5)
8-28 at Canton L 48-7
9-3 WYALUSING VALLEY W 28-18
9-10 at Bald Eagle L 50-7
9-17 at Troy L 35-0
9-24 TOWANDA W 34-7
10-1 MIDD-WEST W 35-14
10-8 at Athens L 44-14
10-15 LINE MOUNTAIN W 20-19
10-23 at CMVT W 41-0
10-29 WELLSBORO L 13-0
