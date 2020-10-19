LEWISBURG — Roadway maintenance will take place along Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough, and Kelly, East Buffalo and Union townships.
Through Friday, Oct. 30, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing shoulder cutting along Route 15 between the Union/Snyder County line and the West Milton ramps. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.
Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
