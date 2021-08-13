NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 917; 2. Denny Hamlin, 917; 3. William Byron, 786; 4. Kyle Busch, 779; 5. Joey Logano, 760; 6. Chase Elliott, 749; 7. Martin Truex, 740; 8. Ryan Blaney, 712; 9. Kevin Harvick, 710; 10. Brad Keselowski, 678; 11. Alex Bowman, 633; 12. Tyler Reddick, 630; 13. Austin Dillon, 615; 14. Kurt Busch, 576; 15. Christopher Bell, 571; 16. Chris Buescher, 495.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 849; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 769; 3. Daniel Hemric, 708; 4. Justin Allgaier, 693; 5. Harrison Burton, 654; 6. Jeb Burton, 624; 7. Justin Haley, 610; 8. Noah Gragson, 584; 9. Brandon Jones, 523; 10. Jeremy Clements, 489; 11. Michael Annett, 479; 12. Riley Herbst, 449.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2049; 2. Austin Hill, 2021; 3. Ben Rhodes, 2019; 4. Todd Gilliland, 2015; 5. Sheldon Creed, 2011; 6. Zane Smith, 2009; 7. Matt Crafton, 2004; 8. Carson Hocevar, 2002; 9. Chandler Smith, 2001; 10. Stewart Friesen, 2001.
