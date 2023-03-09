1910: Union men urged for a national sympathy strike for miners in Pennsylvania.
1977: About a dozen armed Hanafi Muslims invaded three buildings in Washington, DC. They killed one person and took more than 130 hostages. The siege ended two days later.
1986: U.S. Navy divers found the crew compartment of the space shuttle Challenger along with the remains of the astronauts.
