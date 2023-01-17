Wednesday, Jan. 18
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screenings, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, North Fourth Street, Sunbury.
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
Monday, Jan. 23
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Talk with the Doc: Weight-loss Struggles and Surgeries, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg. www.evanhosital.com/calendar. (R)
Wednesday, Jan. 25
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Jan. 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical Lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• Key Nutrients for Older Adults, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
