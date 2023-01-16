In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”).
In 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait.
