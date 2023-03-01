1872: The U.S. Congress authorized the creation of Yellowstone National Park. It was the world’s first national park.
1954: Five U.S. congressmen were wounded when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives.
