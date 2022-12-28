Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls basketball
Milton vs. Meadowbrook at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, 4
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA
Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Milton vs. TBA at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, TBA
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA
Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Holy Cross, TBA
Women’s basketball
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
College wrestling
Bucknell at Southern Scuffle, TBA
Monday, Jan. 2
Men’s basketball
Boston University at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Boston U., 6 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Southern Scuffle, TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at NP-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
