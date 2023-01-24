Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 87. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 84. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 82. Singer Aaron Neville is 82. Actor Michael Ontkean is 77. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 73. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 73. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 72. Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69. Actor William Allen Young is 69. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 65. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 62. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 62. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 60. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 56. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 55. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 53. Actor Matthew Lillard is 53. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 52. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 51. Actor Ed Helms is 49. Actor Mark Hildreth is 45. Actor Christina Moses is 45. Actor Tatyana Ali is 44. Actor Carrie Coon is 42. Actor Daveed Diggs is 41. Actor Justin Baldoni is 39. Actor Mischa Barton is 37.
