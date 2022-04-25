Tuesday, April 26
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Juniata at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Girls softball
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Milton, 3 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Penn Relays, TBA
