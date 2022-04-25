Tuesday, April 26

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Juniata at Milton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Girls softball

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Bloomsburg at Milton, 3 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Penn Relays, TBA

