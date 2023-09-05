In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.
In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.
