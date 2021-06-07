WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting the “culture of coffee and coffee tasting” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the museum Community Room.
The event will feature coffee brewed by the Backhouse Cafe and Tea House. Pastries will also be available.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for more information.
