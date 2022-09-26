Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 97. Country singer David Frizzell is 81. Actor Kent McCord is 80. Television host Anne Robinson is 78. Singer Bryan Ferry is 77. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 76. Actor James Keane is 70. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 68. Country singer Carlene Carter is 67. Actor Linda Hamilton is 66. R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 61. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 60. Actor Patrick Bristow is 60. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 60. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 60. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 55. Actor Jim Caviezel is 54. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 54. Actor Ben Shenkman is 54. Actor Melanie Paxson is 50. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 50. Music producer Dr. Luke is 49. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 49. Actor Mark Famiglietti ( is 43. Singer-actor Christina Milian is 41. Tennis player Serena Williams is 41. Actor Zoe Perry is 39. Singer/songwriter Ant Clemons is 31.
