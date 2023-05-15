Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 87. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 87. Singer Lenny Welch is 84. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 81. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 81. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 77. Musician Brian Eno is 75. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 73. Musician Mike Oldfield is 70. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 68. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 62. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 51. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 49. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 45. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 43. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 42. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 41. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 41. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 39.
