Wednesday, July 27
• Blood pressure screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Thursday, July 28
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
• Live! from Lewisburg Into the Light music series, 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary, 42 South 3rd St., Lewisburg. Performance by Eric Sundberg.
Friday, July 29
• “Reflections of Agnes” documentary film screening, 6 p.m., Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
• Obscurities: Pop Up Art Show and Concert, 5 p.m., Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton. Event features a gallery show, artist reception and live music. Gallery hours continue 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Saturday, July 30
• Clothing sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kratzerville Fire Company, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove.
• Life Under the Canopy: The Vietnam War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party, 7:30 p.m., in front of the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 31
• Clothing sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kratzerville Fire Company, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove.
• Life Under the Canopy: The Vietnam War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Union County West End Fair, Laurelton. 11:30 a.m., car and truck show; noon, rabbit show; 1 p.m., garden tractor pulls; 3 p.m., Union County West End Fair pageants; 5 p.m., poultry show; 6 p.m., vesper service.
Monday, Aug. 1
• Kids in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Union County West End Fair, Laurelton. 6 p.m., youth judging contest; 6:30 p.m., kiddie pedal powered tractor pulls; 7 p.m., The Boys of Oak Ridge entertainment.
• Under the Sea Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 6 to 12.
