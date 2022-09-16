Friday, Sept. 16
• Ronald McDonald House of Danville 4th annual Masquerade Ball, 6 p.m., Brick House Estate, Muncy. ($)
Saturday, Sept. 17
• Washingtonville Fire Company breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. 570-437-2069 ($)
• Linn Conservancy native plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Canvass the Grove second annual Plein Air Competition, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., downtown Selinsgrove. www.discoverselinsgrove.com. ($)
• Y to Y Challenge, 8:30 a.m., beginning at the Mifflinburg Weis Markets. gsvymca.org or ahaines@gsvymca.org. ($)
• Milton Harvest Festival, events for the day include: Arts and Crafts with food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St.; Milton Model Train Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• Talk Like a Pirate Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• ex-STREAM Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Experiment with hot and cold temperatures.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children 6 and over. 570-523-1172.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS cruise-in, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Volunteer training, 6 p.m., Scratching Post cat cafe, 230 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Quizzo at the Taber, 6 to 9 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-3326. ($)
• Ann Kerstetter Band concert, 7 to 10 p.m., Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Sept. 18
• Dale/Engle/Walker House open for tours, 1 to 4 p.m., 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
• First in Flight, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Robert Hughes.
Monday, Sept. 19
• Toddler Time, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Volunteer training, 6 p.m., Scratching Post cat cafe, 230 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch, doors open at 9 a.m., brunch starts at 9:30, Bonanza, New Columbia. 570-847-4730 or blyler@dejazzd.com. (R) (R)
• National Voter Registration Day event, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. www.miltonpalibrary.org.
• League of Women Voters Educational Forum, noon at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg and via Zoom. Marc Stier presentation or real or perceived threats to democracy. LWVLAForum@gmail.com.
• Lego Night, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
• Seven Mountains Audubon educational program, 7 p.m., Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Lynette Mansberger will present “Tanzanian Safari.”
Thursday, Sept. 22
• PA CareerLink job fair, 1 to 3 p.m., Cameron Park, Sunbury.
Friday, Sept. 23
• LCL Summer Chill, 4 to 6 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Farm-themed STEM and sensory activities.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Le français en famille, 9 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Families learn the basics of the French language and culture.
• Health screenings, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, along with lipid point of care and bone density screenings.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Lewisburg. Rice friction experiments.
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Stuffed chicken breast take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-547-1340. (R) ($)
• Warrior Run Hall of Fame banquet, 5 p.m., Watson Inn, Watsontown. 570-649-5166 ext. 4000 (R) ($)
