Walter named to dean’s list
TAMPA, Fla. — Olivia Walter, of Mifflinburg, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the spring semester.
Walter is a junior majoring in allied health. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Scott named to dean’s listBOSTON, Mass. — James Scott, of Lewisburg, has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list.
Scott is majoring in media arts production and is a member of Emerson College’s Class of 2023.
The requirement to make dean’s list at Emerson College is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Rupert receives scholarshipWILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology student Marissa R. Rupert, of Danville, is one of six students nationwide to receive a $5,000 PACK EXPO scholarship from the PMMI Foundation of the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. A dean’s list student, Rupert is seeking a bachelor’s degree in automation engineering technology: mechatronics.
Parrish named to dean’s listSCRANTON — Reid A. Parrish, of Montgomery, was among more than 1,675 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the list.
Parrish is a senior accounting major in the University’s Kania School of Management.
Foundation announces scholarship recipientsWILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania recently announced the recipients of scholarships awarded through the foundation.
Local recipients — listed by school district, and with the higher-education institution they will be attending — include:
Lewisburg Area School District:
• Hazel Buonopane, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Carnegie Mellon University
• Austin Carollo, T-Ross Brothers Construction Inc. Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology
• Emma Danowsky, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Johnson College
• Nicholas Mahoney, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,414, University of Notre Dame
SUN Area Technical Institute:
• Trent Wenrich, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc. Scholarship Fund II, $2,000, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
Warrior Run School District:
• Holly Hollenbach, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,071, Messiah University
• Emma Pick, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Geneva College
Ayers named to dean’s listWORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg and a member of the Class of 2023, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean’s list.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester, and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
