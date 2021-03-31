UPMC Dermatology
LEWISBURG — UPMC is now offering comprehensive dermatology services at UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, Lewisburg.
“Many people struggle with managing a variety of skin conditions — ranging from rashes to psoriasis to skin cancer — and there’s often long wait times or long travel required to see a specialist,” said Sabrina Mikita, M.D., dermatologist, UPMC Dermatology. “Skin conditions can have significant effects on quality of life, so access to specialty care is essential. We’re very happy to not only be expanding our services to Lewisburg, taking specialty care to the community, as well as to be able to offer appointments at both our locations — Lewisburg and Williamsport — within a few days of requesting an appointment.”
Sabrina Mikita, M.D., Ashley VanOrd, PA-C, and Holly Shadle, DNP, with UPMC Dermatology are accepting new patients with immediate appointments available.
Geisinger Health System
MILTON — Richard Smith, M.D., a Lycoming County native, Bucknell University graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team as the first physician at the soon-to-open location near Milton.
Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people age 65 and over where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.
A graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Smith earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School after completing undergraduate studies in biology at Bucknell. He completed his internal medicine residency at U.S. Air Force Keesler Medical Center.
Smith practiced general internal medicine in Tennessee and North Carolina for the past 25 years following his service in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Gulf War and practiced medicine at U.S. Air Force medical facilities in Mississippi and Colorado.
Smith is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomed Jonathan Bussey, DO, MPH, neurosurgeon, to team at The Neuroscience Center at UPMC, 740 High St., Suite 3002, Williamsport.
Bussey received his medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Okla., and he completed his residency in neurological surgery at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, N.J., and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, N.J., and fellowship training in neurosurgical trauma at Cooper University Hospital, Camden, N.J. Dr. Bussey is board-certified in neurological surgery by the American Board of Osteopathic Surgery.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced that Megan Brosious will lead the organization’s local operations as the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the central region. She has been serving as interim chief administrative officer for the region since December.
Brosious, who earned a Master of Health Administration degree at Penn State University and ab undergraduate degree at Bloomsburg University, has more than 23 years of experience in both clinical and non-clinical areas. She joined Geisinger in 2005 as a professional reimbursement and compliance coordinator. Starting in 2007, she held operational management positions in Geisinger’s Neuroscience Institute, including as the institute’s vice president. In 2019 she transitioned to co-leading the Geisinger Transformation initiative before taking the interim CAO role for the central region.
Geisinger’s central region includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union counties and surrounding communities. It also includes three hospital campuses: Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Janet Weis Children’s Hospital
DANVILLE — Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced an affiliation agreement that will increase access to and further advance the delivery of pediatric health care to families.
The affiliation seeks to leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs.
Initially focused on increasing access to excellence in the most advanced, specialized levels of pediatric care, the affiliation will expand to include several distinct agreements aimed at improving pediatric health care for children across the vast spectrum of pediatric disorders.
Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger have already started to collaborate across numerous clinical areas including cardiology/cardiac surgery, radiology and laboratory services, utilizing enhanced technology powered by virtual connections and electronic medical record (EMR) capabilities.
The alliance will provide access to CHOP’s expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
