Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Heather Rorabaugh, 40, of Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving.
• Brianna Hollenbach, 28, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, beginning July 10, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Daniel Mervine, 30, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Ryan J. Darrup, 22, of Mifflinburg, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tina M. Young, 41, of Montandon, five years probation, $100 fine plus costs, $2,500 restitution to the estate of Albert and Cheryl Mench; 389 days time served to five years in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault; 200 days time served to five years in county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $1,482 restitution to the estate of Albert and Cheryl Mench for access device fraud; five years probation, $100 fine plus costs, $2,500 restitution to the estate of Albert and Cheryl Mench for forgery.
• Jeanne Marie Fortune, 46, of Marion Heights, three to eight months in county jail, three years consecutive probation, 212 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs each for four counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
• Jared Maurer, 43, of Coal Township, $300 fine plus costs for contempt; 12 months probation, $300 fine plus costs for a second count of contempt.
• Reader Moten III, 48, of Northumberland, 18 months to three years in state prison, 509 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility; 18 months to five years in state prison, 509 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
State Police at Milton DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Kurtis Vonneida, 34, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be driving while under the influence of drugs.
The incident occurred at 12:07 a.m. May 27 in the 600 block of Shuck Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Drug possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Matthew Leitzel, 18, of Millmont, and Logan Yost, 19, of Mifflinburg, were charged with drug possession as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:44 a.m. Jun 9 at Old Turnpike and Johnson Mill roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Carlos Valentin, 23, of Lancaster, was charged after troopers said he cashed $3,667.31 in fraudulent checks.
The incident occurred at 3:08 p.m. June 15 at Susquehanna Community bank, 40 Hardees Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Earl M. Martin, Mary H. Martin, to Jason E. Martin, Amy B. Martin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rachel T. Gruneberg estate, Becky R. Johnson executrix, Bob W. Gruneberg Executor, to Bob W. Gruneberg, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• BSB Property Development L.P., ZSB L.L.C. Partnership, to NIF Realty L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Budd O. Satteson executor, William B. Satteson Estate, Clarence R. Clemens, Peggy J. Clemens, to Kathy M. Ficks, John M. V. Ficks, Matthew S. Ficks, property in White Deer Township, $2,000.
• Glenn M. Wiand, Barbara A. Wiand, to Glenn M. Wiand and Barbara A. Wiand Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Leona S. Martin, to Carissa J. Hans, Adam C. Hans, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Velma J. Dressler estate, Linda M. Vonada executrix, to John R. Lohr, James R. Lohr, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy E. Bremigen, to Abigail Kopec, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jerry Z. Hoover, Lorraine Z. Hoover, to RBM Holdings L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Patricia M. Kost, to Jeffrey Apfelbaum, Susan P. Apfelbaum, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• C.A. Shipton Inc., to Bloom Street Holdings L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Fannie Mae by attorney, Federal National Meeting Association by attorney, Servicelink L.L.C. Attorney, to Cory J. Myers, property in Union Township, $685,500.
• James K. Wilt, Cynthia Lee Wilt, to John T. Bear, Emily F. Bear, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John C. Taylor Jr., Robin Taylor, Terry S. Fogelman by attorney, Lynda J. Fogelman by attorney, John C. Taylor Jr. by attorney, Nathan H. Clemens, Lana L. Clemens to David V. Brown, Diane M. Brown, property in Lewisburg, $1.
