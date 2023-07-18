Delaware Valley University announces dean’s list
DOYLESTOWN — Two local students were among those honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Delaware Valley University.
Local students named to the list include:
• Chase Strohecker of Penns Creek
• Bryce Vollman of Montgomery
Reed named to dean’s list
CLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Reed, a May graduate, majored in mathematics at Hamilton.
Wilkes announces dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recently announced its spring dean’s list.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
• Philip Davis of Milton
• Rachel Kern of Milton
• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg
• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
• Brilee Slodysko of Watsontown
• Tyler Whary of Coal Township
Martine graduates from University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Isabel Martine, of Lewisburg, recently graduated cum laude from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s in theater.
