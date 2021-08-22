TURBOTVILLE – Following its third consecutive season with at least four wins, Warrior Run’s field hockey team will need to fill a lot of holes due to graduation if it wants to equal or better that mark this year.
But head coach Carrie Prill and her players are ready to put their best foot forward in the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II season.
“This year’s team is young, as we lost seven seniors and starters. There is a lot of opportunity for underclassmen to step up and fill these positions,” Prill said.
“Our team has been back in preseason mode without missing a beat. The girls are excited to be given the opportunity to play in a somewhat normal season.”
Among the returning starters for the Defenders on defense are sophomore goalkeeper Hailey Carper, along with senior backs Adie Miller and Cadence Gardiner.
“Returning goalie Carper looks strong to contribute on the defensive side along with Miller and Gardiner,” said Prill.
On offense, the front line will feature returning leading scorer Rachel Buck, a senior, and fellow senior forward Zoe Miller, plus junior Adelle Hunter is also expected to contribute for Warrior Run.
“Look for Hunter to work the inner front line with her strong stick skills,” said Warrior Run’s coach.
Along with Carper, other underclassmen Prill is expecting to contribute are junior midfielders Charly Dugan and Nora Styer. Dugan and Styer.
“Our midfield has the most potential for growth as we lost all of our senior starters there, but Dugan and Styer are poised to step in,” said Prill.
Among the teams Warrior Run will have to contend with this season are defending District 4 Class A champ Bloomsburg and runner-up Lewisburg, along with Northumberland County rival Milton.
And its those games against Milton that Prill is most looking forward to playing this season.
“Our biggest competition remains Milton, and the cross-county games against the Black Panthers is always an exciting match,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “This season we play Milton four times, and each game will be a back-and-forth game.”
Warrior Run opens the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 with a 4:30 p.m. game at Benton.
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Carrie Prill, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Liz Klees.
Last year’s records: 4-12 (0-8 HAC-II).
Key losses from last season: Kyia Brouse, Paige Foura, Brilee Slodysko, Emily Yoder, Angel Daniels, Rain Irvine, Madison Rovenolt.
Returning starters: Adie Miller, sr., D; Cadence Gardiner, sr., D; Rachel Buck, sr., F; Zoe Miller, sr., F; Adelle Hunter, jr., MF; Hailey Carper, so., GK.
Remaining roster: Adelyn Miller, sr.; Layla Chmielewski, jr.; Charly Dugan, jr.; Nora Styer, jr.; Yai Gil, jr.; Baileigh King, so.; Aurora Atkinson, so.; Hannah Diehl, so.; Avery McCormick, so.; Hailee Ashelman, fr.; Mya LeBarron, fr.; Alexandria Raup, fr.; Rachel Thomas, fr.; Alivia Ritenour, fr.; Ariana Martel, fr.; Hannah Bartlett, fr.; Maddie Crisman, fr.
