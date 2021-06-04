Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: Dawn 150
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: B&L Transport 170
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Track: Baku City Circuit (street course, 3.73 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350
Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 1.99 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.