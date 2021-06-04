Racing on TV

Series: ARCA

Race: Dawn 150

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: B&L Transport 170

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Track: Baku City Circuit (street course, 3.73 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 1.99 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., FS1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.