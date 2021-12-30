Milton mayor Ed Nelson passes
MILTON — On Saturday morning, May 29, Milton lost a community servant who genuinely cared about the borough and its residents.
Mayor Ed Nelson, who had been serving since first being appointed to the position in 1995, passed away. He was 83.
Milton Police Department Chief Zettlemoyer noted Nelson’s dedication to the borough.
“He was great to work with,” Zettlemoyer said. “He really cared about the Milton community. He was supportive of community projects. He was supportive of many service organizations within the community.”
Zettlemoyer said Nelson frequently checked in at both the police department and borough office to make sure things were operating smoothly.
“He took the role of mayor very seriously, from preparing resolutions to the part many people don’t know about, performing weddings,” Zettlemoyer said. “Obviously, he cared about the officers… He is going to be missed by us.”
As a former police officer, Zettlemoyer said Nelson was cognizant of things he needed to do as a mayor, while also respecting the officers as they were conducting confidential investigations.
“If there were fires and people were displaced in the borough, he wanted a call right away so he could reach out to the Red Cross and make sure they were notified,” Zettlemoyer said, of Nelson. “Those are the type of things he felt he needed to be directly involved with.
“There were certain investigations he knew were ongoing and he let the officers work the investigations,” Zettlemoyer continued. “He had been a police officer before and he understood that.”
In addition to being dedicated to the community, Zettlemoyer described Nelson as an “overall great person” who “really, really cared about people.”
“He remembered all the little things that you were doing as an individual,” Zettlemoyer said. “He cared about your family and would ask how were the kids doing.”
Retired Borough Manager Chuck Beck choked back tears as he spoke of his deep personal connection with Nelson. Beck was serving as the borough’s director of Public Works when Nelson first started serving as a member of council in 1990.
“Ed and I got to be very good friends,” Beck said. “It went way beyond the work environment for us... I used him as a sounding board for different things as I progressed through the borough.”
He said the two often spoke in confidence with one another.
“He never broke that confidentiality and I never did with him,” Beck said.
As Nelson was mayor and Beck was serving as borough manager, Beck said the two occasionally disagreed.
“We always talked things out,” Beck said. “We always agreed to disagree. It never wavered our friendship when we had disagreements.”
When Beck learned of Nelson’s passing, he flashed back to a tragic night in the community in the early 2000s.
“There was a fire on Mahoning Street one year,” Beck recalled. “There were two little boys that burned to death.”
He and Nelson were standing next to one another, watching as responders worked on the scene of the house fire.
“I looked at Ed and I had tears in my eyes,” Beck said. “He was crying, he looked at me and he was crying.”
Beck said that instance exemplified Nelson’s compassion for others.
“Ed is a genuine person,” he said. “The borough has definitely lost a very caring person, and a very dedicated person.”
Council President Mark Shearer resigned from his position after being appointed during a Wednesday, June 9, meeting to serve as mayor through the end of the year.
