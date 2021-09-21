Warrior Run Defenders (0-3, 0-0 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)

Oct. 8 at Northwest

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

 

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent        33 33 48 7 - 121

Warrior Run    0 26 8 19 - 53

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs   52  32

Rushes-yds 88-812  72-195

Passing yards 294  560

Passing 24-35-1  44-79-9

Fumbles-lost  5-3  3-1

Penalties-yds  16-110  14-126

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 27-49; Sam Hall 13-47, 2TD; Logan Smedley 12-23; Team 2(-21), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 4-25; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royals 9-42 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1.

Passing: Newton 44-79-9, 560 yards, 4TDs

Receiving: Thomas 20-390 5TD; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 2-27; Smedley 5-34; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 1-6; Blair 1-2.

 

Hughesville Spartans (0-4, 0-1 HAC-III)

Aug. 27 MONTGOMERY L 20-7

Sept. 3 MOUNT CARMEL L 48-20

Sept. 11 at Danville L 51-7

Sept. 17 MIFFLINBURG L 25-12

Sept. 24 at Warrior Run

Oct. 1 ATHENS

Oct. 8 at Bloomsburg

Oct. 15 at Southern Columbia

Oct. 22 LOYALSOCK

Oct. 29 at Muncy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.