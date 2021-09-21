Warrior Run Defenders (0-3, 0-0 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)
Oct. 8 at Northwest
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 33 33 48 7 - 121
Warrior Run 0 26 8 19 - 53
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 52 32
Rushes-yds 88-812 72-195
Passing yards 294 560
Passing 24-35-1 44-79-9
Fumbles-lost 5-3 3-1
Penalties-yds 16-110 14-126
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 27-49; Sam Hall 13-47, 2TD; Logan Smedley 12-23; Team 2(-21), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 4-25; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royals 9-42 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1.
Passing: Newton 44-79-9, 560 yards, 4TDs
Receiving: Thomas 20-390 5TD; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 2-27; Smedley 5-34; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 1-6; Blair 1-2.
Hughesville Spartans (0-4, 0-1 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 MONTGOMERY L 20-7
Sept. 3 MOUNT CARMEL L 48-20
Sept. 11 at Danville L 51-7
Sept. 17 MIFFLINBURG L 25-12
Sept. 24 at Warrior Run
Oct. 1 ATHENS
Oct. 8 at Bloomsburg
Oct. 15 at Southern Columbia
Oct. 22 LOYALSOCK
Oct. 29 at Muncy
