LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings throughout June.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be completed by calling 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 1, at the Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 22, at the Milton YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.