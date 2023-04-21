1865: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s funeral train left Washington.
1972: Apollo 16 astronauts John Young and Charles Duke explored the surface of the moon.
2000: In Sinking Spring, PA, a man chased his estranged girlfriend through town and then forced her car into the path of an oncoming train. The woman and her 3 passengers were killed.
