Wednesday, April 26
Boys baseball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Girls softball
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field
Lewisburg at Penn Relays, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Boys baseball
Milton at Saint John Neumann, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 9 a.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 10 a.m.
Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.
Coed track and field
Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.