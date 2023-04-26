Wednesday, April 26

Boys baseball

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Girls softball

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field

Lewisburg at Penn Relays, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Boys baseball

Milton at Saint John Neumann, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 9 a.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 10 a.m.

Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.

Coed track and field

Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, noon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.