Friday, Sept. 1

High school football

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Towanda at Milton, 7 p.m.

Hamburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 5:15 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. Shenandoah Valley (at Millville Tournament), 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boys soccer

Danville at Milton, 11 a.m.

Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Montoursville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomsburg at Milton, 11 a.m.

College football

Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Boys soccer

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Walnut Street Chr., 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Coed cross country

Mount Carmel/ Jersey Shore/ Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Warrior Run/ Hughesville/ Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:15 p.m.

Milton/Selinsgrove at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 2 p.m.

Milton at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

