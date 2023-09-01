Friday, Sept. 1
High school football
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Towanda at Milton, 7 p.m.
Hamburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 5:15 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Shenandoah Valley (at Millville Tournament), 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Boys soccer
Danville at Milton, 11 a.m.
Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA
Girls soccer
Warrior Run at Montoursville Tournament, 9 a.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
College football
Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Boys soccer
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Walnut Street Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Coed cross country
Mount Carmel/ Jersey Shore/ Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.
Warrior Run/ Hughesville/ Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Milton/Selinsgrove at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 2 p.m.
Milton at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.