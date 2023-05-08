Singer Toni Tennille is 83. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 81. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 78. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 75. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 72. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72. Country musician Billy Burnette is 70. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 70. Actor David Keith is 69. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 68. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 66. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 59. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 59. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 55. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 51. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 48. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 46. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 45. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 40. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 39.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.