Artists sought for Stroll Through the Arts
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council is currently seeking artists for 2022 Stroll Through The Arts.
Stroll Through The Arts is an annual event in downtown Lewisburg which showcases artists of the region. It is hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council in partnership with downtown Lewisburg businesses.
Artwork is displayed in store windows and interior spaces if applicable for eight days in October. The objective is to increase exposure and patronage of artists and businesses.
Friday, Aug. 26, is the deadline for artists to submit applications, via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfa7NjviGVjapwXHi35fwqP-rKfUZCLwwdNJ1-3wAGda4ACgg/viewform.
Artists will be notified by Friday, Sept. 2.
Stroll Through The Arts 2022 will be held from noon Saturday, Oct. 15 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Contact stroll@lewisburgartscouncil.com for more information.
Tarry Shop to host productions of White Rabbit Red Rabbit
MILTON — Micro Theatre on Broadway is presenting White Rabbit Red Rabbit Aug. 12-14 in Broadway at the Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton.
This is a unique piece of theater with no rehearsals, no director and no set. A different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance. When forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in this wild, utterly original play.
The venue — Broadway at the Tarry Shop — is on the building’s second floor, which is not elevator accessible. The show’s material is not suitable for children.
The schedule for Micro Theatre on Broadway’s performances is:
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 — Justin Moore
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 — Tim Hippensteel
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 — Virginia Zimmerman
Tickets are available at www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com.
‘The Brass are Back’ Billtown Brass concert
WEST MILTON — The Billtown Brass Band is returning after a two-year hiatus with a summer concert series.
“The Brass are Back,” directed by Rick Coulter, will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton.
The program will also be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Brandon Park bandshell, Williamsport.
The Billtown Brass Band was formed in 2000 to meet the need for a smaller ensemble within the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra umbrella. The 28-member ensemble is organized in the style of the traditional British brass band featuring a full range of brass instruments.
The concerts are offered at no charge because of support by friends of the Billtown Brass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.